UK manufacturers have reported the sharpest loss of confidence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Make UK survey.

  • Confidence Drop: British manufacturers' confidence fell sharply to 5.8 in Q4 2024 (from 6.8 in Q3), the steepest decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Manufacturing Forecast:
    • 2024: Manufacturing output expected to shrink by 0.2% (previously forecasted +0.5%).
    • 2025: Growth is forecast at 0.7%, slower than broader economic growth.
  • Sector Conditions:
    • Output and orders remain positive.
    • Recruitment and investment intentions are stable.
    • Confidence among manufacturers has significantly worsened compared to the previous quarter.
  • Cost Pressures:
    • Rising costs, including a £25 billion employer social security hike and a nearly 7% minimum wage increase (effective April 2025), are intensifying pressure on businesses.
  • Economic Context:
    • UK's GDP contracted in September and October 2024, the first consecutive monthly declines since 2020.
    • Broader surveys indicate weakening hiring intentions following the budget.
