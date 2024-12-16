UK manufacturers have reported the sharpest loss of confidence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Make UK survey.

Confidence Drop : British manufacturers' confidence fell sharply to 5.8 in Q4 2024 (from 6.8 in Q3), the steepest decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manufacturing Forecast : 2024 : Manufacturing output expected to shrink by 0.2% (previously forecasted +0.5% ). 2025 : Growth is forecast at 0.7% , slower than broader economic growth.

: Sector Conditions : Output and orders remain positive. Recruitment and investment intentions are stable. Confidence among manufacturers has significantly worsened compared to the previous quarter.

: Cost Pressures : Rising costs, including a £25 billion employer social security hike and a nearly 7% minimum wage increase (effective April 2025), are intensifying pressure on businesses.

: Economic Context : UK's GDP contracted in September and October 2024 , the first consecutive monthly declines since 2020. Broader surveys indicate weakening hiring intentions following the budget.

