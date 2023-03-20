UK quarterly gauge of manufacturing output rose to +21 in Q1 2023

from +5 in Q4 2022

highest since early in 2022 when it hit +24

This is from a survey conducted by trade group Make UK and accountants BDO.

Responses to questions also showed inflation pressure persisting:

domestic and export prices rose slightly from the previous quarter, both with balances of +52%.

Looking ahead, output is expected to contract again, to -3.3% this year

from -4.4% forecast at the end of 2022

Also from the UK earlier were this data: