A survey by the manufacturing representative group Make UK reports some green shoots in the factory sector.

Some of the main findings:

restocking and export orders picked up

factories raised output at three times the pace of growth in orders in the final three months of 2023, fastest since late 2019

share of firms seeing a rise in export orders rather than fall rose to a balance of +10% from -3%

domestic orders stayed flat

Info via Reuters, more at the link.