  • Composite PMI 60.9 vs 59.7 prelim

The headline reading is the highest in ten months as UK services activity picked up amid removal of COVID-19 restrictions and return to offices, allowing for demand conditions to improve. But business optimism declined to its weakest since October 2020 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with output charge  inflation  also rising to a fresh record high. S&P Global notes that:

“UK economic growth continued to surge higher in March after an Omicron-induced slowdown at the turn of the year. Service sector companies led the way as business activity expanded at the fastest pace since the post-lockdown recovery seen last May. There were widespread reports citing a boost to business and consumer spending from the roll back of pandemic restrictions. Survey respondents commented on stronger demand arising from the return to offices, alongside a resurgence in the travel, leisure and entertainment sectors.

"However, the near-term growth outlook weakened in March, with optimism dropping to its lowest since October 2020 as the war in Ukraine and global inflation concerns took a considerable toll on business sentiment.

"Service providers experienced the second-fastest rise in business expenses since this index began in 1996, driven by higher wages, energy bills and fuel prices. Soaring costs meant that output charges were increased to the greatest extent for more than 25 years in March. Many survey respondents commented that the full extent of the recent spike in their operating costs had yet to be passed on to customers."

