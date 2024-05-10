  • Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.2%
  • Services +0.5% vs 0.0% m/m expected
  • Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.3%
  • Industrial output +0.2% vs -0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior +1.1%; revised to +1.0%
  • Manufacturing output +0.3% vs -0.4% m/m expected
  • Prior +1.2%
  • Construction output -0.4% vs +0.5% m/m expected
  • Prior -1.9%; revised to -2.0%

The beat in the services output is what is contributing to the stronger headline reading, in turn helping to bolster overall GDP in Q1. That also follows a higher revision to the February numbers as well. The breakdown in terms of contribution is as follows:

UKGDP 03-2024
  • Services +0.40%
  • Production +0.03%
  • Construction -0.03%