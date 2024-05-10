- Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.2%
- Services +0.5% vs 0.0% m/m expected
- Prior +0.1%; revised to +0.3%
- Industrial output +0.2% vs -0.4% m/m expected
- Prior +1.1%; revised to +1.0%
- Manufacturing output +0.3% vs -0.4% m/m expected
- Prior +1.2%
- Construction output -0.4% vs +0.5% m/m expected
- Prior -1.9%; revised to -2.0%
The beat in the services output is what is contributing to the stronger headline reading, in turn helping to bolster overall GDP in Q1. That also follows a higher revision to the February numbers as well. The breakdown in terms of contribution is as follows:
- Services +0.40%
- Production +0.03%
- Construction -0.03%