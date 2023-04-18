February ILO unemployment rate 3.8% vs 3.7% expected
Prior 3.7%
February employment change 169k vs 50k expected
Prior 65k
February average weekly earnings +5.9% vs +5.1% 3m/y expected
Prior +5.7%; revised to +5.9%
February average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +6.6% vs +6.2% 3m/y expected
Prior +6.5%; revised to +6.6%
The slight tick higher in the jobless rate sees it move to its highest since June last year but still keeping very much lower from a historical perspective. Payrolls are still continuing to print positively, although the pace is slowing down. However, the standout in this report is arguably the wage numbers, which continue to run hot.