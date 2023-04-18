Prior 98k; revised to 39k

February ILO unemployment rate 3.8% vs 3.7% expected

Prior 3.7%

February employment change 169k vs 50k expected

Prior 65k

February average weekly earnings +5.9% vs +5.1% 3m/y expected

Prior +5.7%; revised to +5.9%

February average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +6.6% vs +6.2% 3m/y expected

Prior +6.5%; revised to +6.6%

The slight tick higher in the jobless rate sees it move to its highest since June last year but still keeping very much lower from a historical perspective. Payrolls are still continuing to print positively, although the pace is slowing down. However, the standout in this report is arguably the wage numbers, which continue to run hot.

Even if it might not translate to positive real wages, the figures above will certainly keep the BOE on their toes (perhaps needing to do more) when it comes to inflation and overall price pressures.