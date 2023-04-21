Prior +1.2%

Retail sales -3.1% vs -3.1% y/y expected

Prior -3.5%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -1.0% vs -0.7% m/m expected

Prior +1.5%

Retail sales (ex autos, fuel) -3.2% vs -3.1% y/y expected

Prior -3.3%

That's another dampener in terms of UK consumption activity and with high inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term pressures still squeezing households, it's hard to see things improving all too much in the months ahead. Looking at the details, non-food stores sales volumes fell by 1.3% with food store sales volumes declining by 0.7% on the month. Meanwhile, non-store retailing i.e. mostly online sales was also down by 0.8% in March.

With the BOE being pressured to tighten policy further, the risk is that it will see a tighter crunch on consumers and that risks a more significant downturn later in the year. This is quite a glaring chart to show how inflation is making an impact on the everyday UK consumer: