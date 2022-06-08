UK PMI
  • Prior 58.2

That's the softest reading since January as the weakest rise in residential work for two years holds back construction activity last month. Companies mentioned that rising borrowing costs and heightened economic uncertainty were all likely to act as headwinds to client demand in the next 12 months. S&P Global notes that:

"May data signalled a solid overall rise in UK construction output as resilience across the commercial and civil engineering segments helped to offset weakness in house building. Residential construction activity was close to stagnation in May, which represented its worst performance for two years amid signs of softer demand and a headwind from low consumer confidence.

"New order volumes expanded at the slowest pace since the end of 2021, which added to signs that heightened economic uncertainty has started to impact client spending. Concerns about the business outlook were signalled by a fall in construction sector growth projections to the lowest for more than one-and-a-half years in May. Around 19% of construction firms predict an outright decline in business activity during the year ahead, up from just 5% at the start of 2022.

"On a more positive note, supplier delays subsided in May, with the latest downturn in performance the least marked since February 2020. Meanwhile, rapid price pressures persisted due to rising energy, fuel and staff costs, but the overall rate of  inflation  eased to a threemonth low in May."