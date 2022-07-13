  • Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.2%
  • GDP +0.4% vs 0.0% 3m/3m expected
  • Prior +0.2%
  • Services +0.4% vs +0.1% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.3%

The headline reading is encouraging with services output also growing by 0.4% on the month. That said, there is a bit of a caveat as it comes amid a boost in human health and social work activities - which grew by 2.1%, mainly because of a large rise in GP appointments, which offset the continued scaling down of the NHS Test and Trace and  COVID-19  vaccination programmes.

Meanwhile, output in consumer-facing services fell by 0.1% in May with retail trade falling by 0.5%.