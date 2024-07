Prior 61.14k; revised to 60.82k

Net consumer credit £1.5 billion

Prior £0.7 billion; revised to £0.8 billion

Individuals borrowed, on net, £1.2 billion of mortgage debt in May - down from £2.2 billion in April. That sees the annual growth rate for net mortgage lending rising to 0.3% in May, up from 0.2% in April - which was the first rise in the growth rate since October 2022.