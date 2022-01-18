The Tele say that Prime Minister Johnson will announce the lifting of 'Plan B' COVID restrictions on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has moved to end working from home and further COVID restrictions.

The Tele do also mention that PM Johnson is traversing a difficult time with rebel MPs trying to have him removed due to the party he attended (at his residence in Downing Street) during the 2020 lockdown.

Anyway, good news on the easing of restrictions. the new case count in the UK has been falling away after its peak.