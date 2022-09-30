OBR forecasts must reflect our supply-side reforms

It is really important we work with BOE, OBR on economic forecasts

We all want the forecasts to be as quicky as they (OBR) can but you also want them to have the right level of detail

Griffith's comments comes as he confirms that UK PM Truss and finance minister Kwarteng will be meeting with the OBR regarding economic forecasts. Just a bit of a heads up before the meeting as was reported earlier here. In any case, I wouldn't hold my breath expecting a change in plans by the government. Then again, if you go back to a year ago, these polling numbers are something you'd only thought might exist in a parallel universe.