Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) monthly house price gauge
- to +25 in November, its highest level since September 2022
- from +16 in October
Reuters add comments:
- "Although the latest survey results continue to signal a steady improvement in buyer demand across the residential market, the broader macro environment is likely to pose additional headwinds moving forward," RICS senior economist Tarrant Parsons said. "The recent rise in mortgage interest rates may curtail the recovery in market activity before long, and this is reflected in the slightly less optimistic sales expectations data coming through this month,"