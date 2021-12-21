It's being reported that UK MP's are set to have a briefing on the Omicron variant with the governments Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Health Minister Ed Argar at 18:00GMT

It's worth having this on your radar for later given the fact that MPs are very likely to be hitting newswires after the briefing, and with that comes the risk of jawboning GBP - Especially in these illiquid holiday markets

Perhaps we'll get lucky and GBP will get some life kicked into it.