Prior 54.3

The jump last month was driven by the strongest rise in commercial work for two-and-a-half years, as that helped to offset a further decline in home building activity - which saw its sharpest decline since June. Besides that, new order growth also weakened to a five-month low while employment conditions also eased further with job creation seen at a three-month low. S&P Global notes that:

"The construction sector bucked the slowdown seen elsewhere across the UK economy in November, according to the latest S&P Global PMI survey. Total industry activity once again expanded at a robust pace and there has been a clear acceleration in growth compared to that seen in the first half of 2024.

"However, the recovery in construction activity remains somewhat lopsided. Strengthening demand for commercial work and civil engineering projects contrasted with a sustained downturn in house building. Commercial construction activity expanded at the fastest pace for two-and-a-half years in November, while residential work declined at the steepest rate since June. Elevated borrowing costs and fragile client confidence meanwhile acted as a brake on new order growth in November, with the upturn in sales the slowest for five months.

"A loss of momentum for new work, alongside concerns about rising employment costs, resulted in weaker job creation and falling business optimism across the construction sector. The degree of positive sentiment regarding year-ahead growth prospects dropped to the lowest since October 2023. Many construction companies cited concerns about the near-term UK economic outlook and subsequent cutbacks to new projects."