Final Manufacturing PMI 48.0 vs. 48.6 expected and 49.9 prior.

Key findings :

Output contracts as new orders fall

Cost concerns lead to job cuts

Supply chain stresses increase

Comment :

Rob Dobson, Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence:

“Conditions in the UK manufacturing sector deteriorated again in November. The headline PMI fell to a nine-month low as concerns surrounding the economic outlook, high costs and weak demand led to lower output, falling orders and cutbacks to purchasing, jobs and inventory holdings.

The export climate also remained bleak, as weaker demand from the US, China and EU led to a further drop in new export business. While companies of all sizes are experiencing a downturn, small companies are the hardest hit, reporting especially marked drops in output, new orders and new export business.

Meanwhile, supply chain worries have intensified as the combination of the Red Sea crisis, port disruptions and border regulation issues led to longer supplier delivery times, input shortages and rising costs. Input price inflation accelerated as a result.

With recent budget announcements on labour costs and employer national insurance likely to raise costs further in 2025, and geopolitical tensions heating up notably around the threat of increased global protectionism, manufacturers are left facing an environment of high costs, low demand and raised uncertainty for the foreseeable future.”