- Prior -14.9k
- Claimant count rate 4.9%
- Prior 5.1%; revised to 5.0%
- October ILO unemployment rate 4.2% vs 4.2% expected
- Prior 4.3%
- October employment change 149k
- Prior 247k
- October average weekly earnings +4.9% vs +4.5% 3m/y expected
- Prior +5.8%; revised to +5.9%
- October average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +4.3% vs +4.0% 3m/y expected
- Prior +4.9%; revised to +5.0%
Slight delay in the release by the source. That's another solid report as the number of payrolled employees in the UK rises by 0.9% to 29.4 million. The jobless rate also ticks lower to 4.2%, now just some 0.2% higher than before the pandemic.
Meanwhile, wage pressures are seen cooling off a little more but are still elevated. That owes to base effects for the most part and will take a while to moderate in the months ahead.