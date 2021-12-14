Prior -14.9k

Claimant count rate 4.9%

Prior 5.1%; revised to 5.0%

October ILO unemployment rate 4.2% vs 4.2% expected

Prior 4.3%

October employment change 149k

Prior 247k

October average weekly earnings +4.9% vs +4.5% 3m/y expected

Prior +5.8%; revised to +5.9%

October average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +4.3% vs +4.0% 3m/y expected

Prior +4.9%; revised to +5.0%

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's another solid report as the number of payrolled employees in the UK rises by 0.9% to 29.4 million. The jobless rate also ticks lower to 4.2%, now just some 0.2% higher than before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, wage pressures are seen cooling off a little more but are still elevated. That owes to base effects for the most part and will take a while to moderate in the months ahead.