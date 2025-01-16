Prior -0.1%

Services +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.1%

Industrial output -0.4% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior -0.6%

Manufacturing output -0.3% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior -0.6%

Construction output +0.4% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Prior -0.4%; revised to -0.3%

The marginal growth was led by a slight growth in the services sector. Ever since the more resilient Q1 showing, the UK economy has put up a rather struggling picture. None of the monthly estimates were better than +0.2% since March with marginal contractions seen during April, June, July, September, and October. Sluggish.