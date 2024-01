Prior -0.3%

Services output +0.4% m/m

Industrial output +0.3% m/m

Manufacturing output +0.4% m/m

Construction output -0.2% m/m

This just reaffirms a modest recovery in the UK economy towards the end of last year, as evident by the PMI data in the last two months as well. That does offer the BOE some added breathing room on holding rates, although the consumer side remains weak and that is something to be wary about for the months ahead.