Prior +0.1%

GDP +1.1% vs +0.8% 3m/3m expected

Prior +0.9%

That's a solid beat but all this before the resurgence in COVID-19 cases amid the omicron spread. In any case, the improvement sees UK GDP now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic level i.e. February 2020. Looking at the details for November, services output was the main driver, contributing 0.54%. Meanwhile, production activity rose by 0.13% and construction by 0.21% on the month.