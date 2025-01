Prior 68.30k; revised to 68.13k

Net consumer credit £0.9 billion

Prior £1.1 billion; revised to £1.0 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. Net mortgage approvals fell in November, as net borrowing of mortgage debt by individuals also fell to £2.5 billion during the month. That follows from an increase in net borrowing in October of £1.0 billion.