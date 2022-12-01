  • Prior -0.9%
  • House prices +4.4% vs +5.8% y/y expected
  • Prior +7.2%

This marks the biggest monthly drop in UK house prices since June 2020, as the fallout from the mini-budget continues to weigh on market sentiment. Nationwide notes that:

“While financial market conditions have stabilised, interest rates for new mortgages remain elevated and the market has lost a significant degree of momentum. Housing affordability for potential buyers and home movers has become much more stretched at a time when household finances are already under pressure from high inflation.

“The market looks set to remain subdued in the coming quarters. Inflation is set to remain high for some time and Bank Rate is likely to rise further as the Bank of England seeks to ensure demand in the economy slows to relieve domestic price pressures.

“The outlook is uncertain, and much will depend on how the broader economy performs, but a relatively soft landing is still possible."