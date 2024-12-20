Prior -0.7%

Retail sales +0.5% vs +0.8% y/y expected

Prior +2.4%; revised to +2.0%

Retail sales ex autos, fuel +0.3% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior -0.9%

Retail sales ex autos, fuel +0.1% vs +0.7% y/y expected

Prior +2.0%; revised to +1.6%

This is a slight bounce in retail sales with ONS noting that the official Black Friday sales date will only be calculated in their December release. But some retailers were already reporting that Black Friday sales started well in advance of the official day. So, we'll probably need to look at both months to get a better idea on how much that influenced retail sales.

In any case, the rebound here is just a modest one and not really indicative of a major turnaround in consumer sentiment/demand. We'll have to see how things carry over to next year to have a better sense of that.