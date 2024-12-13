Prior -0.1%

Services 0.0% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

Industrial production -0.6% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior -0.5%

Manufacturing output -0.6% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior -1.0%

Construction output -0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

UK GDP misses on estimates to start Q4 with the services sector stagnating in October and industrial activity all underwhelmed. It's another sign that more sluggish economic conditions will slowly and surely become more of a factor for the BOE to consider for rate cuts next year.