Prior +0.2%

GDP +0.3% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Prior +1.3%

Services output -0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

Industrial output -0.8% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Prior 0.0%

Manufacturing output -1.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior +0.1%

Construction output -0.5% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%

That's a rough report as all sectors suffered a decline in October, contributing to negative growth in the UK economy. When measuring their weights, services contributed -0.15% while production contributed -0.10% and construction -0.03%. The pound is weighed lower as such with GBP/USD down from 1.2550 to 1.2525 currently.