Prior 43.33k; revised to 43.68k

Net consumer credit £1.3 billion vs £1.5 billion expected

Prior £1.4 billion

Gross lending fell to £16.2 billion in October, down from £18.1 billion in September as individuals repaid, on net, £0.1 billion of mortgage debt on the month - as opposed to £1.0 billion of net repayments in the month before. Meanwhile, the annual growth for consumer credit is seen increasing further to 8.1% - the highest since October 2018.