Prior +0.7%

Nationwide house prices y/y +2.4% vs +2.8% expected

Prior +3.2%

Commenting on the figures, Robert Gardner, Nationwide's Chief Economist, said:

“The price of a typical UK home increased by 2.4% year on year in October, though this represented a modest slowdown from the 3.2% pace recorded the previous month. House prices rose by 0.1% month on month in October, after taking account of seasonal effects.

“Housing market activity has remained relatively resilient in recent months, with the number of mortgage approvals approaching the levels seen pre-pandemic, despite the significantly higher interest rate environment.

“Solid labour market conditions, with low levels of unemployment and strong income gains, even after taking account of inflation, have helped underpin a steady rise in activity and house prices since the start of the year.

“Providing the economy continues to recover steadily, as we expect, housing market activity is likely to continue to strengthen gradually as affordability constraints ease through a combination of modestly lower interest rates and earnings outpacing house price growth."