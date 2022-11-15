  • Prior +69k
  • September ILO unemployment rate 3.6% vs 3.5% expected
  • Prior 3.5%
  • September employment change -52k vs -25k expected
  • Prior -109k
  • September average weekly earnings +6.0% vs +5.9% 3m/y expected
  • Prior +6.0%
  • September average weekly earnings (ex bonus) +5.7% vs +5.5% 3m/y expected
  • Prior +5.4%

The number of payrolled employees in the UK increased by 74,000 in October to a record 29.8 million. There is a slight tick higher in the unemployment rate but overall, this still signals a strong momentum in the UK economy despite major economic headwinds in the works. Meanwhile, real pay growth continues to be a problem despite the higher estimates seen in weekly earnings. Real pay is estimated to be down 2.6% in the 3 months from July to September, relative to the same period a year ago (down from 2.3% last month).

