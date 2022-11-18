  • Prior -1.4%; revised to -1.5%
  • Retail sales -6.1% vs -6.5% y/y expected
  • Prior -6.9%; revised to -6.8%
  • Retail sales ex fuel %+0.3 vs +0.6% m/m expected
  • Prior -1.5%
  • Retail sales ex fuel -6.7% vs -6.9% y/y expected
  • Prior -6.2%; revised to -6.1%

A slight bump higher in UK retail sales in October but there is a caveat to the monthly increase. Keep in mind that in September, businesses were also affected by the bank holiday amid the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II.

Looking at the details, non-food stores sales volumes rose by 1.1%, automotive fuel sales volumes rose by 3.3%, and non-store retailing sales volumes rose by 1.8% on the month. Meanwhile, food stores sales volumes fell by 1.0% and was the only drag in October.

