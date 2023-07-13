The government strategy deployed is 'completely inadequate'

There is too much focus on short-term economics rather than long-term risks

Beijing has taken advantage of that, targeting the UK and its interest 'prolifically and aggressively'

China has successfully penetrated every sector of the UK economy

We'll see if that will evolve into any policy changes in how the UK will deal with China on trade, geopolitics, and general business investments. But considering the fragility of the UK economy at the moment, I doubt we will see any major changes any time soon.