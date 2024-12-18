Pay increases offered by British employers remained steady at 4% in the three months leading up to November, but they are expected to slow in 2025 as companies adjust to higher tax burdens introduced in the government’s latest budget, according to a Brightmine survey.

Current Pay Trends : Median pay awards held steady at 4% for the fifth consecutive month (down from 6% in 2023).

Future Outlook : Pay growth likely to slow in 2025 due to higher employer taxes and a 7% minimum wage increase starting in April. Brightmine forecasts median pay awards at 3% for 2025 , down from 4.5% for 2024 .

Economic Context : Rising wage pressures persist; official data shows earnings growth accelerating. Bank of England expected to hold interest rates in December (the meeting is Thursdat this week); inflation outlook depends on employer responses to fiscal changes.

Employer Response : 40% of employers surveyed plan to reduce salary budgets following the government’s budget measures.

Survey Details : Based on 22 pay awards (Sept–Nov), covering approximately 227,000 employees .



Bank of England due Thursday, December 19, 2024: