Boris Johnson wins the vote of confidence in his leadership:
359 ballots cast
- 211 in favour
- 148 against
A win is a win. But this is a poor showing from BJ. It will not dispel further moves against him I would suspect. Still, BJ clings on for now.
Boris Johnson wins the vote of confidence in his leadership:
359 ballots cast
A win is a win. But this is a poor showing from BJ. It will not dispel further moves against him I would suspect. Still, BJ clings on for now.
Tags
Most Popular
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read