He says that:

"It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with COVID-19. Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last remaining domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early."

For some clarification on the dates, parliament will return to session again on 21 February and the self-isolation requirement is currently due to expire on 24 March.