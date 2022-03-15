Via Sky, Johnson said it was

his intent to build the "widest possible coalition to ensure that Vladimir Putin does not succeed" in Ukraine.

Downing Street said the PM was expected to use Wednesday's visit to discuss with Gulf leaders his current efforts to improve energy security and reduce volatility in energy and food prices amid concerns over a cost of living crisis in the UK.

The talks will also focus on regional security and humanitarian relief following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the importance of allies working together to increase the diplomatic and economic pressure on Mr Putin's regime, Number 10 said.

In terms of getting an increase in production BoJo faces a huge uphill task. OPEC+ has shown no sign of doing so. In terms of building a coalition against Putin it'll also be an uphill task, the Saudi's appear very content with throwing their lot in with Russia.