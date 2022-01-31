British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received an update on the internal inquiry into potential lockdown breaches at his Downing Street residence, the Cabinet Office said in a statement on Monday.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister."

Given the Met Police investigation, we, the public, are unlikely to learn much from this. But Johnson is expected to speak to the House of Commons at 15:30 GMT.

As many market pundits have noted, the chance of the results of this report leading to the demise of the PM has fallen considerably over the past couple of weeks, and indeed, given that policy is unlikely to change even if Boris did leave the top job, markets (GBP) are unlikely to be impacted.

We might, at best, get a dip to buy in GBP