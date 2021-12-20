UK PM Johnson's spokesperson just hit the wires, and as you'd expect, everything is on the table in regards to possible restrictions

:: Asked about the possibility of further covid restrictions, UK PM Johnson's spokesman says at this point we are still monitoring the data and keeping a close eye on it.

:: Says we will take any necessary steps in the interest of protecting lives and livelihoods

:: Will update the public at the earliest opportunity if further covid measures required

:: Will continue to speak to businesses constructively on how we can best provide ongoing support



~ A reminder that we heard this morning the UK Cabinet will be meeting at 1400GMT to discuss Covid

~ GBP/USD sits just above the 1.32 figure at 1.3210.