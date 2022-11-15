UK PM Sunak – these points via Reuters headlines:
- Will meet Chinese president Xi to underline the need for "a frank and constructive UK-China relationship"
- To encourage China to use its place on the global stage responsibly to resolve geopolitical tensions
- to encourage China to also ensure regional stability and play its part in tackling the "devastating global impact of the war in Ukraine"
- To stress that the pre-condition for any UK-China engagement will "always be the UK’s national security, including our economic security"
- To underline the importance uk places on defending human rights and of "speaking out and taking action where we have concerns" as it has done over hong kong and xinjiang
- Sunak's office: "the challenges posed by China are systemic and they are long-term"
- Office: "China is a country with fundamentally different values to ours, with an authoritarian leadership intent on reshaping the international order"