The Guardian's political editor is reporting that:

UK PM Sunak is to call a summer election.

The estimate is that the election will take place on July 4.

Rishi Sunak's Polling Data show the Tory leaders popularity is at lows:

Positive View: 20%

Negative View: 71%

Net Favourability Score: -51 (Record low, same as in January)

Meanwhile the favored Labour leader Keir Starmer's Polling Data shows better but still not stellar numbers:

Positive View: 34%

Negative View: 51%

Net Favourability Score: -17

It is a political gamble but he knows what is ahead, he knows the numbers and seems to think that when push comes to shove, the voters will keep their allegiance..or so he hopes....Either that or waiting will only be worse.

The Tories have been in power for 14 years.

"Win or lose, have a booz..."

The GBPUSD is waffling up and down after the spike on the higher inflation earlier today failed to keep the upside momentum going.