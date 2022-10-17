UK Prime Minister Truss comments to media:

“I recognise we have made mistakes. I’m sorry for those mistakes. But I’ve fixed the mistakes. I’ve appointed a new chancellor. We have restored economic stability and fiscal discipline.”

Truss is trying not to get booted out as leader by MPs. She looks to have survived for now.

Add in a promise on household energy bills:

the most vulnerable will be protected into next winter, we're looking at exactly how we can do that

At least she made this guy look like a towering statesman.