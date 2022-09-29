This is the right plan that we have set out

We are putting the country on a better trajectory in the long-term

My priority is making sure we are supporting people through a difficult winter

We are working very closely with the BOE (when asked on the pound's recent decline)

She is defending the government's economic plan and shooting down any suggestions that they might U-turn on that. If gilts are hoping for an added boost after the BOE yesterday, it isn't going to come from lawmakers for the time being at least.