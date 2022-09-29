- This is the right plan that we have set out
- We are putting the country on a better trajectory in the long-term
- My priority is making sure we are supporting people through a difficult winter
- We are working very closely with the BOE (when asked on the pound's recent decline)
She is defending the government's economic plan and shooting down any suggestions that they might U-turn on that. If gilts are hoping for an added boost after the BOE yesterday, it isn't going to come from lawmakers for the time being at least.