UK property website Rightmove February survey:

House Price Index +0.9% m/m

prior +1.3%

+0.1% y/y

prior -0.7%

prices of homes for sale have risen in annual terms for the first time in six months

Rightmove:

"While the mortgage market has recovered its stability, there are growing signs that the room for lenders to reduce rates further is narrowing, and that rates will settle at elevated levels for the near future"

Rising house prices should feed through into consumer confidence and spending.