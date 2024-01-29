In October, UK public inflation expectations for the 12 months ahead were at 4.2% but that fell to 3.9% in November and then to 3.5% in December last year. The declining trend is a positive takeaway at least but there is a risk of price pressures becoming more entrenched and stubborn in the months to come.

For now, the outlook is still that inflation will keep above 2% and that will keep the BOE on their toes. Luckily for the central bank, the economy is proving to be more resilient to start the year at least.