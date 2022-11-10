UK data due on Friday, 11 November 2022 includes economic growth data for the July, August & September quarter:
Snippet preview via Société Générale:
- GDP data for September will be biased downwards by the disruption to activity from the Queen’s funeral, leading to output falling by 0.4% m/m
- The result for 3Q as a whole should be a fall in GDP of 0.5% QoQ which should signal the start of a recession that is likely to extend to the middle of next year
