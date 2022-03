GDP +6.6% vs +6.5% y/y prelim

A slight upwards revision to the Q4 reading but not that it matters at this point. A lot has changed since then so the report here doesn't really tell us much about anything moving forward. UK quarterly GDP is at least now estimated to be 0.1% below the Q4 2019 level. But with the cost-of-living crisis set to befall the economy, that statistic doesn't really matter.