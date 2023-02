Prior -0.3%

GDP +0.4% vs +0.4% y/y expected

Prior +1.9%

The UK economy shows zero growth in the final quarter of last year, despite the softer economic performance in December than estimated. The positive thing is that at least overall conditions aren't worsening at a rapid pace but don't expect any of the prevailing headwinds to dissipate any time soon. Recession risks are still rather pronounced for the UK this year.