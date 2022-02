Prior +1.1%

GDP +6.5% vs +6.4% y/y expected

Prior +6.8%

UK GDP is estimated to have increased by 7.5% last year, with Q4 GDP as a whole seen 0.4% below the pre-pandemic level back in Q4 2019. That is at least an encouraging sign and bolsters hopes of a stronger recovery this year after having seen the omicron impact be rather minimal and lesser than anticipated.