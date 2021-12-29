Today alone, one-in-every 366 people in the UK reported a positive covid test.

For reference, the US reported a record near 276K cases today. The UK population is 67m while the US is 330m, so 5x larger. If the US matches the UK case trajectory, it will hit 915,000 daily cases.

The UK is being absolutely hammered by covid right now but the hospital system isn't overwhelmed. Preliminary UK data shows a 50-70% lowered likelihood of needing admission and reports say that treatment outcomes are much better with far fewer people ending up in the ICU.