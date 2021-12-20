I'd wager that only a fraction of tests are being reported at this point. The big, ongoing question is hospitalization and so far the returns are good but it might still be early. The number of hospitalizations is about the same as a month ago.

Last week, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said that without further restrictions, hospital admissions in England could peak at 3,000 a day or more, according to the BBC.

The second question will be if the UK wave crests and reverses as quickly as it appears in Gauteng, South Africa.

The market is hitting the panic button on covid today but we've seen how that can reverse quickly. I continue to believe that omicron doesn't matter because in three-to-six months it will be gone and everyone will have had it, improving immunity. The one massive exception is China, which may go to war with omicron via its covid-zero policy, leading to painful shutdowns and bottlenecks.