Risk tones are keeping firmer from yesterday, with US futures pointing slightly higher ahead of European trading.

After the early week selloff in bonds, the mood is a bit more measured now though Treasury yields are ticking a little higher still on the day. 2-year yields are up over 3 bps to near 2.16% and 10-year yields up over 2 bps to just above 2.36%.

In FX, yen pairs are still the spot to watch although there is a decent pullback amid profit-taking and some light jawboning by Japanese officials earlier. USD/JPY peaked at 122.43 but is now down to 121.45, just off lows of 121.20 earlier.

Meanwhile, the dollar continues a bit more of a back and forth action against the rest of the major currencies bloc though the aussie in particular is looking buoyant on a push above 0.7500.

Looking ahead, economic data releases shouldn't offer much so expect the ebb and flow to continue to dictate trading sentiment for the time being.

0700 GMT - UK February retail sales

0800 GMT - Spain Q4 final GDP figures

0900 GMT - Germany March Ifo business climate index

0900 GMT - Eurozone February M3 money supply

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.