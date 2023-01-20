The dollar is trading somewhat mixed ahead of European trading, with trading sentiment being dictated by a couple of factors at the moment. The euro remains resilient after comments by ECB policymakers yesterday while the yen is continuing its volatile trip, being the laggard today as bond yields keep a slight bounce from yesterday.

The aussie and kiwi are also mildly higher as equities are holding up so far today, after another disappointing showing in US stocks. S&P 500 futures are up 10 points, or 0.26%, currently.

That is making for a bit of an indecisive and choppy feel as we look towards the session ahead. UK retail sales data will be one to watch after a poor November reading. Will we see another miss even with the Christmas holidays being a consideration? The estimate is for a 0.5% bounce in December, so let's wait and see.

0700 GMT - UK December retail sales data

0700 GMT - Germany December PPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.